Boil-water advisories: May 12, 2020

Water advisories
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Mink Crossing Street in Daniels. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Silkwood Lane, Honeyrose Lane and Hunterwood Road in the Rocky Fork area. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers on 40th Street, 41st Street, 42nd Street, Noyes Avenue, Virginia Avenue and Staunton Avenue in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on the 1000 Block of 2nd Avenue, Fitzgerald Street, Russell Street and 1st Avenue in West Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Old Lashmeet Road in Lashmeet. The advisory follows a water main break.
Clay Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Lower Maysel and Blue Knob. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory effective immediately for customers on Livingston Street in Shady Spring and all adjacent side streets. The notice follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on Weberwood Drive, Strafford Road, Claridge Circle and Winchester Road in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Lakeview Drive and Kipawa Court in Beckley. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Lincoln Avenue, Vernon Street and Chestnut Avenue Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers on Carver Street, Smith Avenue, Smoot Avenue, Eskimo Drive, Howard Avenue and Perkins Avenue in Dunbar.