Boil-water advisories: May 12, 2020

Water advisories

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Mink Crossing Street in Daniels. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Silkwood Lane, Honeyrose Lane and Hunterwood Road in the Rocky Fork area. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers on 40th Street, 41st Street, 42nd Street, Noyes Avenue, Virginia Avenue and Staunton Avenue in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on the 1000 Block of 2nd Avenue, Fitzgerald Street, Russell Street and 1st Avenue in West Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Old Lashmeet Road in Lashmeet. The advisory follows a water main break.

Clay Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Lower Maysel and Blue Knob. The advisory follows a water main break.

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory effective immediately for customers on Livingston Street in Shady Spring and all adjacent side streets. The notice follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on Weberwood Drive, Strafford Road, Claridge Circle and Winchester Road in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Lakeview Drive and Kipawa Court in Beckley. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Lincoln Avenue, Vernon Street and Chestnut Avenue Dunbar.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers on Carver Street, Smith Avenue, Smoot Avenue, Eskimo Drive, Howard Avenue and Perkins Avenue in Dunbar.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Arnold, Mary - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Belcher, Raymond - 1 p.m., Belcher Cemetery, Belcher Road.

Broughton, Everett Edward - 2 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Garden, Yawkey.

Miller, Josephine - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.

Proctor, Rosetta - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Mausoleum Chapel.

Vaughn, Richard - 1 p.m., Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven.

Woolwine, Dorsey - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.