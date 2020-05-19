Boil-water advisories: May 19, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 15 customers on Dabney Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for the entire Page-Kincaid Public Water System following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on Pennsylvania Avenue, Conner Drive and Newhouse Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Echo Road in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Asbury Heights Road, Sabol Drive and Savilla Lane in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 215 customers on Patterson Drive, Sunglow Lane, Toboggan Road, Wilton Lane, and Poca Fork Road between Celery Lane and Frame Road to Bufflick Road and all surrounding side streets in Elkview.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers on Scarbro Road, Persinger Road, 1st Street, 4th Street, Park Street, Calico Lane, Sizemore Lane and Wingrove Hill Road in Scarbro.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers from the Leewood Booster to the end of the line on Decota Road, Nabab Drive, Quarrier Drive, Davis Drive, Hillside Drive, Railroad Drive, Harper Lane, Crums Lane, Rising Sun Drive, Creekside Drive, Red Warrior and Cherokee Road in Cabin Creek.