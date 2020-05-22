Boil-water advisories: May 23, 2020

Water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on 56th Street, Staunton Avenue, 57th Street and Virginia Avenue in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Madison Street, Stockton Street and Bream Street in West Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 450 customers on Cabin Creek Road, Sharon Hollow Road, Sharon Hill, Miami, Ohley, Eskdale, Decota, Dawes, Joliet Road and everyone from Sharon Booster to end of line in Decota. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Moles Drive in Charleston.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Forest Edge Drive and Jefferson Road in South Charleston.