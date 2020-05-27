Boil-water advisories: May 28, 2020

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers between Orchard Road in Scarbro and the booster station at Carlisle. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 25 customers on Hopewell Drive in Cross Lanes.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 125 customers on Pea Ridge Road, Shirley Donnely Road, Upson Downs Road, Boothe Street, Odell Farm Lane, Huddleston Lane, Noyes Lane, Hemi Drive, Cherrywood Road, Tincher Street, Bowyer Place, Ramey Road, Toney Road, Evans Road and Patrick Street in Oak Hill.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 50 customers on a portion of Monroe Street from Central Avenue to Henson Avenue and including Elm Street in South Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 20 customers on 56th Street, Staunton Avenue, 57th Street, and Virginia Avenue in Kanawha City.

The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Mount Creek Drive in Cool Ridge.

The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Page-Kincaid Public Service District water system has been lifted.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Adams, Mary - 1 p.m., Ohio Valley Memorial Gardens.

Bibbee, Naomi - 1:15 p.m., procession to leave O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Bordenet, Effie - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Dorsey, Charles - 11 a.m., Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood; also streaming live, see obituary.

Evans Jr., Frank - 1 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church.

Fleck, Rosia - 2 p.m., Britton Cemetery, Charleston.

Fox, Helen - 2:15 p.m., Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor.

Hedrick, William - 1 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Johnson, Barry - Noon, Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

Mathes, Helen - 1 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

McClure, Karen - 11 a.m., East Lawn Cemetery, Canvas.

Mikeal, Chelsea - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Parog, Drema - Noon, Mt. Tabor Church of God, St. Albans.