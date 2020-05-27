Boil-water advisories: May 28, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers between Orchard Road in Scarbro and the booster station at Carlisle. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 25 customers on Hopewell Drive in Cross Lanes.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 125 customers on Pea Ridge Road, Shirley Donnely Road, Upson Downs Road, Boothe Street, Odell Farm Lane, Huddleston Lane, Noyes Lane, Hemi Drive, Cherrywood Road, Tincher Street, Bowyer Place, Ramey Road, Toney Road, Evans Road and Patrick Street in Oak Hill.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 50 customers on a portion of Monroe Street from Central Avenue to Henson Avenue and including Elm Street in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 20 customers on 56th Street, Staunton Avenue, 57th Street, and Virginia Avenue in Kanawha City.
The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Mount Creek Drive in Cool Ridge.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Page-Kincaid Public Service District water system has been lifted.