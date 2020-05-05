Boil-water advisories: May 5, 2020

Water advisories
The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Boyd, Crawford and Spalding Street in Cool Ridge.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on North Point Drive, South Point Drive, Shafer Road, Kanawha Avenue and Lane Drive in Clendenin. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Willis Avenue in Crab Orchard.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on the following streets: Giles Street, Johnson Road, Ronceverte Street, Lee Street, Jackson Road, Bowman Road, Myrtle Street, Talbot Street and portions of Franklin Street and Princeton Avenue in Bluefield.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Doctors Creek Road, Kenilworth Road, Meadows Drive, Abraham Drive and Apache Lane in Clendenin.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 250 customers on MacCorkle Avenue S.E., 132nd Street, 133rd Street, 134th Street, 135th Street, 136th Street, 137th Street, 138th Street, Nancy Avenue, Willow Drive, Ethel Avenue and Venable Avenue in Chesapeake.