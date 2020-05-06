Boil-water advisories: May 7, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Pearl Drive and Old Bakers Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on Monroe Street, Central Avenue and Henson Avenue in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 25 customers on North Point Drive, South Point Drive, Shafer Road, Kanawha Avenue and Lane Drive in Clendenin.