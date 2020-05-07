Boil-water advisories: May 8, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Washington Street West in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on the following streets in Oak Hill: South Errington Road, C&B Salvage Road, Philips Road, Harvey Bottom Road, Harvey Road, Tessa Lane and portions of Thurmond Road and Prudence Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Dutch Ridge Road and surrounding streets. The advisory follows a pump failure, which caused the storage tank to drain.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on 95th Street and Washington Avenue in Marmet. The advisory follows a water main line replacement.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Lincoln Avenue, Vernon Street and Chestnut Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Logan Water Department has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Main Street, Logan Regional Medical Center, Powerhouse Addition, Buskirk Addition, Exxon and Subway. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Valley View, Old Spring Valley, Bison Subdivision, Malcom Lane, Daisy Lane and Buffalo Creek from the mouth of W.Va. 75 to Bison Subdivision and any customer who experienced low water pressure or no water in these areas. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 40 customers on Vernon Street, Elm Street, Wheatley Street, Lincoln Avenue and Washington Avenue in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 340 customers in the North Charleston and Dunbar areas. Areas include Moran Avenue, West Washington Street, Helena Drive, Bush Street, Woodrum Lane and all streets off of Woodrum Lane, Forbes Drive, Marion Terrace, Slaughter Drive and Woodall Drive.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Pearl Drive and Old Bakers Road in Charleston.