Boil-water advisories: May 9, 2020

Boil-water advisory:
West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 80 customers on Carver Street, Smith Avenue, Smoot Avenue, Eskimo Drive, Howard Avenue and Perkins Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break,
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 60 customers on Monroe Street, Central Avenue and Henson Avenue in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 40 customers on Washington Street West in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for the following streets in Oak Hill: South Errington Road, C&B Salvage Road, Philips Road, Harvey Bottom Road, Harvey Road, Tessa Lane and portions of Thurmond Road and Prudence Road.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 40 customers on Dutch Ridge Road and surrounding streets in the Quick and Dutch Ridge areas.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on 95th Street and Washington Avenue in Marmet.