Boil-water advisories: Nov. 5, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Confidence Lane and McLane Pike in Red House. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on the Acuff Road and Cobra Lane in Lashmeet. The advisory follows a water line tie-in project.
Kanawha Falls Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Charlton Heights Hill following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers in the James River Road area of Chelyan. Streets included are Church, Russell, Calvert, Wagner, Richards, South Porter, Slack, Dickinson, Hayes and Hideaway.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Hill Street and Canady Lane in Chelyan.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Watts Street and Swinburn Street in Charleston.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers on Ridge Park Drive, Foothill Drive and old Eccles Road from the intersection Arrow Lane to intersection of Burning Tree Drive, including all side streets. This also included all of Sophia.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 300 customers in the Washington Street area of North Charleston. Specific streets included are part of Big Tyler Road, Roxalana Road, and surrounding small streets.