Boil-water advisories: Nov. 7, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Claire Street, Whitney Street, Preston Street and Elmore Avenue, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Carmen Drive and a portion of Staunton Avenue, in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers in the 27th Street, Dunbar Avenue and 26th Street area of Dunbar. This does include Dunbar Middle School. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Camden Street, in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 675 customers on Winwood Drive, in Charleston. Streets affected included Dutch Road, Winwood Drive, Knollwood Road, Larwood Road, Dorter Road and Roselane Drive.
The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers from the Cherry Creek end of Blue Jay 6 out to West Whitby and East Whitby roads.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers in Oak Hill on Oyler Avenue from Main Street intersection to Bennett Street Intersection, Riner Avenue, Pine Avenue, Byrnside Street and Beech Avenue near the Byrnside Street intersection to Main Street.