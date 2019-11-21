Boil-water advisories: Nov. 22, 2019

Water advisories
The Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Daisy Trail, Doc Miller Road, Old Lilly Farm Road, Homemont Drive, Homestead Drive, Donzie Lane, D. Ransom Road, Madge Lane, Forrest Lane, Lucas Lane, Cass Lane, Red Willow Road and Woodbridge Subdivision. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on the following streets: Kenyon Lane, Raven Drive, Church Drive and Glenville Drive, in Rand.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on the following streets: Diamond Avenue, Fairview Drive, Nancy Avenue, Rockwood Avenue and Carter Alley, in Belle.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the Forest Avenue area.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Arnett System.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Church Street, Walnut Street, Holley Street, Croft Street and Elm Street in Ansted.