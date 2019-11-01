Boil-water advisories: Nov. 1, 2019

Boil-water advisories

water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers in the James River Road area of Chelyan. Streets included are Church, Russell, Calvert, Wagner, Richards, South Porter, Slack, Dickinson, Hayes and Hideaway. The advisory follows a water main break.

The city of Mount Hope has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Stadium Drive including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Trace Fork to Anchor Road, North Fork to Big Ugly, and Big Creek to Harts Creek. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Memory Lane, Bens Branch Road and Hill Aurosia Drive in Alum Creek.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, November 1, 2019

Bailey, Lloyd - 11 a.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Baysden, Freda - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Butta, Vincenzo - Noon, Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Carnes, Chester - 11 a.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Chandler, Joseph - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Garner, Kareena - Noon, Levi Baptist Church, Rand.

Jarrett, Diana - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Miller, Velda - 2 p.m., Handley’s Funeral Home, Danville.

Perdue, Ernest - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Plumley, Laurel - 11 a.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Westfall, Darrell - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.