Boil-water advisories: Nov. 1, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers in the James River Road area of Chelyan. Streets included are Church, Russell, Calvert, Wagner, Richards, South Porter, Slack, Dickinson, Hayes and Hideaway. The advisory follows a water main break.
The city of Mount Hope has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Stadium Drive including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Trace Fork to Anchor Road, North Fork to Big Ugly, and Big Creek to Harts Creek. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Memory Lane, Bens Branch Road and Hill Aurosia Drive in Alum Creek.