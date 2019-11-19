Boil-water advisories: Nov. 20, 2019

water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 20 customers on Grosscup Avenue and 12th Street in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 45 customers on the following streets: Kenyon Lane, Raven Drive, Church Drive and Glenville Drive in Rand. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for customers on Harper Drive, Lamont Drive and Belle Drive in Charleston.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for all customers previously served by the Boone-Raleigh Public Service District. The advisory was previously issued because of a lack of a certified water treatment operators and is now lifted for all customers along W.Va. 3 in Boone County, including the towns of Sylvester and Whitesville.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in the Lashmeet and Matoaka areas. The advisory included Beeson Road and all side streets, Bicknel Flats Road and all side streets, 3909-6801 Matoaka Road and all side streets, and the town of Matoaka.