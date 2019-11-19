Boil-water advisories: Nov. 20, 2019

  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 20 customers on Grosscup Avenue and 12th Street in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 45 customers on the following streets: Kenyon Lane, Raven Drive, Church Drive and Glenville Drive in Rand. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for customers on Harper Drive, Lamont Drive and Belle Drive in Charleston.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for all customers previously served by the Boone-Raleigh Public Service District. The advisory was previously issued because of a lack of a certified water treatment operators and is now lifted for all customers along W.Va. 3 in Boone County, including the towns of Sylvester and Whitesville.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in the Lashmeet and Matoaka areas. The advisory included Beeson Road and all side streets, Bicknel Flats Road and all side streets, 3909-6801 Matoaka Road and all side streets, and the town of Matoaka.

Funerals Today

Baisden, Stephen - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danvillel.

Carper, Madgaline - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Casto, Pamela - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Ferrell Jr., Jesse - Noon, Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Frazier, Robert - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Jennings, Donald - 1 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Myers, Pauline - 2 p.m., Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Stover, Norma - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Summers, Garnet - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funerals Home, Malden.

Young, Louise - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.