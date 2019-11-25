Boil-water advisories: Nov. 26, 2019

water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 90 customers in the Spring Fork Drive area of Campbells Creek, including Springfield Drive.

The Northern Jackson County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Silverton area.

The Northern Jackson County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customer in the Sandyville area from 856 Greenhills Drive to 13687 Parkersburg Road, Ruby Lakes, Brierwood, McGraw Run, 221 Medina Road to 1932 Medina Road, 212 Turkey Fork Road to 3837 Turkey Fork Road, Crooked Run, Totem Lane, Ceramic Drive, Stone Gate, Walters Run, North Ridge Road and Laredo Drive.

Customers in those areas are advised to boil their water for one full minute before use.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, November 25, 2019

Broyles, Janet - 2 p.m., Twin City Bible Church, Nitro.

Callahan, Mary - 1 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Campbell, Elda - 11 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Glenville.

Creasy, Janna - 2 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute.

Gibbs, Constance - 2 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Griffith, Dana - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Keaton, Charles - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Koontz, Denise - 7 p.m. Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Leadman, Verda - Noon, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

McColgan III, George - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Price, Christopher - 7 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Rollins, Vernon - 1 p.m., Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.

Stover, Otis - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Whitney, James - 11 a.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.