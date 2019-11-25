Boil-water advisories: Nov. 26, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 90 customers in the Spring Fork Drive area of Campbells Creek, including Springfield Drive.
The Northern Jackson County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Silverton area.
The Northern Jackson County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customer in the Sandyville area from 856 Greenhills Drive to 13687 Parkersburg Road, Ruby Lakes, Brierwood, McGraw Run, 221 Medina Road to 1932 Medina Road, 212 Turkey Fork Road to 3837 Turkey Fork Road, Crooked Run, Totem Lane, Ceramic Drive, Stone Gate, Walters Run, North Ridge Road and Laredo Drive.
Customers in those areas are advised to boil their water for one full minute before use.