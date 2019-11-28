Boil-water advisories: Nov. 28, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on Georges Creek Drive, Hawes Drive and Thunderbird Drive, in Rand. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Garden Heights Drive, Pine Drive, Dotson Drive and Capaci Drive, in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Winwood Drive and Knollwood Drive, in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Centers Road, Hillcrest Drive and Players Club Drive, in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Abney Circle, Lookout Road and Norwood Road, in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Spring Fork Drive area including Springfield Drive.