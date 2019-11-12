Boil-water advisories: Nov. 13, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 35 customers in the Leonard Heights area of Sissonville, including Bunting Lane, Skylark Lane and Hills Lane. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

Funerals Today

FUNERALS FOR TODAY 11/12/19

Adkins, Tressa - 6 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, Spring Hill.

Angel, Larry - 1 p.m., St. Albans Church of the Nazarene, St. Albans.

Brown, Clara - Noon, Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.

Conley, Billy - 6 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Ellis, Emert - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Green, Judy - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Hackney, Teddy - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Hager, Naomi - 1 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel, London.

Higginbotham, Alice - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Hill, Peggy - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Hunter, Lauria - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Lewis, James - 11 a.m., Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo.

Mull, Melanie - 3 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Radford, David - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Shingleton, Carole - 11 a.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Sigman Sr., Ralph - Noon, Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Snyder, Jeffrey - 1 p.m., Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Spaulding, Gladys - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Stone, Judith - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Taylor, Naomi - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Webb, Tommy - 7 p.m., Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church, Charleston.

Williams, Jennie - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.