Boil-water advisories: Nov. 15, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers in the Kenwood Road area of South Hills, including Kenwood Place. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers in the Tennessee Avenue area of Charleston, including parts of Washington Street West, Lee Street West, Indiana Avenue, Bigley Avenue, Buchanan Street and Jarrett Court. The advisory follows a fire service leak.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Glenview Road, including all side streets from the intersection with Robert C. Byrd Drive to the intersection with Lon Fink Place. This includes Lon Fink Place and all side streets. Included in the advisory is Brethren Church Road from the intersection of Glenview Road to the intersection of Mapleview Drive, including side streets. This includes Mapleview Drive and all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers in Princeton on Muse Lane, Garland Street, Tansy Place, Davis Lane, Damewood Avenue, Gott Street, the 900-1015 blocks of Low Gap Road, East Drive, Charlotte Street, Edwards Avenue, Dogwood Lane, Glen Drive, Basin Place, Canyon Avenue, East Canyon Avenue, 135-154 Glacier Lane, Downy Place, Humboldt Lane, Hillcrest Drive, Fairfield Pace, Grandview Drive and Grandview Place. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Chapmanville Water/Sewer Department has issued a boil-water advisory for all Chapmanville Water customers and includes water resold to the Logan Public Service District customers on Crawley Creek, Airport Road and Ridgeview. The advisory follows a water main break.
Fort Gay Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on W.Va. 52 South of the traffic light to the end of the line, including all side roads and hollows in between. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.