Boil-water advisories: Nov. 8, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 75 customers on Woodbridge Drive, Barclay Drive, Willowcrest Drive, Ariel Drive and Francis Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Locust Avenue and Main Avenue areas of Nitro. The advisory follows a water main break.
McDowell County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Anawalt and O’Toole, following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 50 customers on Claire Street, Whitney Street, Preston Street and Elmore Avenue in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Carmen Drive and a portion of Staunton Avenue in South Charleston.