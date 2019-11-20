Boil-water advisories: Nov. 21, 2019

Water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the Forest Avenue area in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on the following streets: Diamond Avenue, Fairview Drive, Nancy Avenue, Rockwood Avenue and Carter Alley, in Belle. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Grosscup Avenue and 12th Street in Dunbar.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 50 customers in Shrewsbury on Lincoln Avenue, McKinley Avenue and Watson Avenue.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the Cantley Drive area, involving Fort Hill Child Development, Wilkie Drive and South Fort Drive.