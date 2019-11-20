Boil-water advisories: Nov. 21, 2019

  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the Forest Avenue area in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on the following streets: Diamond Avenue, Fairview Drive, Nancy Avenue, Rockwood Avenue and Carter Alley, in Belle. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Grosscup Avenue and 12th Street in Dunbar.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 50 customers in Shrewsbury on Lincoln Avenue, McKinley Avenue and Watson Avenue.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the Cantley Drive area, involving Fort Hill Child Development, Wilkie Drive and South Fort Drive.

Abner, James - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Black, Thomas - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Bowcott, Doris - 1 p.m., Mt. Union Church, Pliny.

Dolin, Clayton - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Harper, Brandon - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hively, Thomas - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Kirk, William - 8 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

McDonald, Jeremy - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Rollins, Melvin - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Short, Elizabeth - 1:30 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Simpkins, Anthony - 1 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Stone Jr., Darrell - 2 p.m., Smith Cemetery, Leon.

Thorne, Thomas - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.