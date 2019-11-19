Boil-water advisories: Nov. 19, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Harper Drive, Lamont Drive and Belle Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 20 customers in the Cantley Drive area, including Fort Hill Child Development, Wilkie Drive and South Fort Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Spanker Branch Road following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 50 customers in Shrewsbury on Lincoln Avenue, McKinley Avenue and Watson Avenue. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Indiana Street, Weber Street, Pine Street, Beech Street, Birch Street and Maple Street in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in South Charleston on the Ruthlawn Drive, Mark Drive, Hacker Drive, Trap Post Road, Lude Road and Southern Woods Drive.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Crede Drive, Bode Drive and North Crede Drive in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Southover Road in Charleston. Streets affected included Southover Road, Gap Road, Upper Vine Street and Amity Drive.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers on Ridge Park Drive, Foothill Drive and old Eccles Road from the intersection Arrow Lane to intersection of Burning Tree Drive, including all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Tennessee Avenue area of Charleston, including parts of Washington Street West, Lee Street West, Indiana Avenue, Bigley Avenue, Buchanan Street and Jarrett Court.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil water advisory for customers on the following streets: Delta Drive, Delray Drive, Chandler Drive and Amity Drive in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Scraggs Drive and Hampshire Drive in Charleston.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Kanawha Street, from Russell Street to Beaver Avenue, including all side streets.
The Chapmanville Water/Sewer Department has lifted the boil-water advisory for all Chapmanville Water customers and water resold to Logan Public Service District customers on Crawley Creek, Airport Road and Ridgeview.