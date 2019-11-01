Boil-water advisories: Nov. 2, 2019

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Ridge Park Drive including all side streets, Foothill Drive and all side streets, Old Eccles Road and all side streets from the intersection of Arrow Lane to the intersection of Burning Tree Drive. This advisory includes Arrow Lane and Burning Tree Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers in the Ohio Street area including Chestnut Street, Kentucky Street and Ford Street in South Charleston.

The Logan Water Department has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers from Kroger to Shamrock, Cora and Ridgeview.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, November 1, 2019

Bailey, Lloyd - 11 a.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Baysden, Freda - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Butta, Vincenzo - Noon, Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Carnes, Chester - 11 a.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Chandler, Joseph - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Garner, Kareena - Noon, Levi Baptist Church, Rand.

Jarrett, Diana - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Miller, Velda - 2 p.m., Handley’s Funeral Home, Danville.

Perdue, Ernest - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Plumley, Laurel - 11 a.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Westfall, Darrell - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.