Boil-water advisories: Nov. 16, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Scraggs Drive and Hampshire Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on the following streets: Delta Drive, Delray Drive, Chandler Drive and Amity Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 15 customers on Southover Road in Charleston. Streets affected include Southover Road, Gap Road, Upper Vine Street and Amity Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for customers in the town of Grantsville, following a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Ridge Park Drive, including all side streets; Foothill Drive and all side streets; Old Eccles Road and all side streets from the intersection of Arrow Lane to the intersection of Burning Tree Drive. This advisory includes Arrow Lane and Burning Tree Drive. The notice follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in the Leonard Heights Area of Sissonville, including Bunting Lane, Skylark Lane and Hills Lane.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers in the Dutch Road Area, including Dutch Road, Rummell Drive, Arbor Drive, Sunnyvale Drive and Greenwood Avenue.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Glenview Road, including all side streets from the intersection with Robert C. Byrd Drive to the intersection with Lon Fink Place. This includes Lon Fink Place and all side streets. Included in the advisory is Brethren Church Road from the intersection of Glenview Road to the intersection of Mapleview Drive, including side streets. This includes Mapleview Drive and all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers in Princeton on Muse Lane, Garland Street, Tansy Place, Davis Lane, Damewood Avenue, Gott Street, the 900-1015 blocks of Low Gap Road, East Drive, Charlotte Street, Edwards Avenue, Dogwood Lane, Glen Drive, Basin Place, Canyon Avenue, East Canyon Avenue, 135-154 Glacier Lane, Downy Place, Humboldt Lane, Hillcrest Drive, Fairfield Pace, Grandview Drive and Grandview Place.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the Kenwood Road area of South Hills, including Kenwood Place.