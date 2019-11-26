Boil-water advisories: Nov. 27, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 15 customers in the Indiana Street area, including Walnut Street and Garrett Street. The advisory follows a water main break.
WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Winwood Drive and Knollwood Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Abney Circle, Lookout Road and Norwood Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Centers Road, Hillcrest Drive and Players Club Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on the following streets: Dairy Road, Elizabeth Street and Scarlet Drive in Poca. The advisory follows a water main break.
WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers in the Farrar Street area, including 27th Street in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on the following streets: Koala Lane, Sawgrass Lane and Kings Crest Drive in Elkview. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
WVAW has lifted the boil-water for approximately 20 customers on Ivywood Lane in South Charleston.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in Clear Creek and the Arnett System.
WVAW has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Cunard Road area including Creekside Road, Rabbit Run, Cunard Post Office Road, Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn Loop, Sears Road, Nutter Road and Maguire Hill Road in Fayetteville.