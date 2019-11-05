Boil-water advisories: Nov. 6, 2019

water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 675 customers on Winwood Drive in Charleston. Streets affected include Dutch Road, Winwood Drive, Knollwood Road, Larwood Road, Dorter Road and Roselane Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Claire Street and Hillsdale Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers in Oak Hill on Oyler Avenue from Main Street intersection to Bennett Street Intersection, Riner Avenue, Pine Avenue, Byrnside Street and Beech Avenue near the Byrnside Street intersection to Main Street. The advisory follows a water main replacement.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from Trace Fork to Anchor Road, North Fork to Big Ugly, Big Creek to Harts Creek.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Confidence Lane and McLane Pike in Red House.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Acuff Road and Cobra Lane in Lashmeet.