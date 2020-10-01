- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Heslep Avenue, Mahan Street, Smith Street and a portion of Lively Street in Fayetteville. The advisory follows a planned water outage to complete a storm drain project.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Birch River Public Service District water system.
- The Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on White’s Creek from Hensley Branch to Merricks Branch and customers who experienced low or no water pressure in those areas.