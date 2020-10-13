West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on the following roads in Cross Lanes: Hawley Lane, Poplar Point Estates Road, Helen Avenue, Poca River Road from Dairy Road to Dupont Road, Dairy Road from Doc Baily Road to Hawley Lane, and Doc Bailey Road from Banister Drive to Dairy Road. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Cottageville Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Kings Road, Evergreen Hills Road, Chestnut Ridge, County Route 331, Point Pleasant Road, Mount Alto Road and Front Street. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the Lake Fire Department to the end of the line at Hewett following a water main break.

The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on W.Va. 52 from the water plant to the mouth of Whites Creek. The advisory includes customers in these areas who experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Kenova Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on W.Va. 75 from Locust Grove Baptist Church to the Cloverdale Subdivision. The advisory includes those who experienced low or no water pressure in those areas, following a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Airport Water System.

The Putnam Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Lake Chadesa Drive.