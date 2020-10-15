The Rainelle Water Department has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on 13th Street, Osborne Drive, Orchard Drive, Little Sewell Mountain Road, Oak Street and James River Kanawha Turnpike. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The Kenova Water System has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on W.Va. 52 from the Water Plant to the mouth of White’s Creek. The advisory included anyone in these areas who recently experienced low or no water pressure.