Water advisory
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 160 customers on Upper Pinch Road, Pinch Ridge Road, Stellar Road: everything from Stellar Road to Quick Road on Pinch Ridge Road will be affected. Roads off of Pinch Ridge Road will be out of water or may have low pressure are: Vine Drive, Billy’s Ford Road, and other surrounding areas. The advisory follows a water main repair.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.