water advisories

The Rupert Water Department has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Stadium Drive, Bostic Avenue and Cranberry Avenue in Rupert. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Miracle Drive and Joseph Road in St. Albans.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 45 customers on Heslep Avenue, Mahan Street, Smith Street, and a portion of Lively Street in Fayetteville.