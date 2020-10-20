Essential reporting in volatile times.

  • The Putnam Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 522 Bills Creek to Arrowhead Drive. This includes Junebug Lane, Pinson Lane and Sylvester Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • The City of Point Pleasant has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Potter’s Creek area of Point Pleasant. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

  • The Kenova Municipal Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on W.Va. 75, from Locust Grove Baptist Church. The advisory included anyone in these areas who recently experienced low or no water pressure.
  • The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Rainelle Water Department has been lifted.