Water advisories
- Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Raccoon Lane in Daniels. The advisory follows a broken water main.
- Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Rawlings Street in Beckley. The advisory follows a broken water main.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on W.Va. 612 from the Town & Country motel to Kincaid-Kingston Road, Bishop Fork Road, Paint Creek Road for ½ mile from the W.Va. 612 intersection, Rhododendron Trail, Holly Lane, Gordon Road, Maple Street, Kincaid-Kingston Road, Spencer Road and all side streets. The advisory follows the moving of a water main.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on East Whitby Road from the intersection of U.S. 19 to the intersection of Gilead Street. This included all side streets off of this section of East Whitby Road and all side streets off of Gilead Street.