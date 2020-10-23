West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Kanawha State Forest Road, Foxhound Lane, Lucky Lane, Bowling Lane and Sheldwich Lane in the South Hills neighborhood of Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Everest Circle, Everest Avenue and Lone Oak Drive in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Buffalo Creek from Rocky Top to Bison Subdivision, Malcolm Lane and anyone in these areas who experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Whites Creek from W.Va. 52 to Hensley Branch and anyone near these areas who experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Department of Health and Human Resources has issued a boil-water advisory for customers of the Brenton Public Service District water system, following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Raccoon Lane in Daniels.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Rawlings Street in Beckley.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 220 customers on a portion of Sissonville Drive, Pinewood Drive, Maple Drive, Morecott Drive, Winding Hill Road, Hickory Drive, Dogwood Drive, Forest Ridge Road, Oakwood Drive and Beech Street in Sissonville.