Water advisories
- The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the beginning of Ward Road to the end of the line at Brocks Bridge, including all side streets. The advisory follows water line maintenance.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Wilkie Drive and Pickford Court in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Rupert Water Department has been lifted.
- The Putnam Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers from the first entrance to Ranch Lake Estates to 1 mile up Thoroughbred Road.