Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Central Avenue West, 1st Street West, 2nd Street West and 3rd Street West in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory from some customers in the Airport area, from 1238 Old Crow Rod to and including all of Country Club Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Slab Fork Water System.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Arnett Water System.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on the following roads in Hilltop: Holly Street, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, Red Star Hill Road, Country Side Lane, and Red Star Road from Hilltop Loop to Thurmond Road.