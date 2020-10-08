Water advisories
The Putnam Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Lake Chadesa Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Roosevelt Boulevard, Summit Point Drive, Charleston Road and River Pointe Drive in Eleanor. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Glenfield Terrace, Claridge Circle, Weberwood Drive and Winchester Road in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on West View Drive in East Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Lynwood Drive, Pardee Lane, Melwood Lane and Cunningham Avenue in Beckley. The advisory also included 2nd Street off Lynwood Drive.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 20 customers on South Hills Drive, Fort Hill Drive, Ashby Avenue and Hayes Avenue in the South Hills area of Charleston.
The Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Buffalo Creek, from the Lewis Subdivision to Rocky Top’s Pizza. The advisory included anyone in these areas who recently experienced low or no water pressure.