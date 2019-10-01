Boil-water advisories: Oct. 1, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for about 100 customers in the Angel Terrace area. Streets included are Lyndale Drive and Mulberry Circle. The advisory follows a contractor hitting our line.
Clay Municipal Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Upper Maysel, Daubenspeck, Morgancarr Road and Guy Mullins Road following a low water tank level and low water pressure.
The Pleasant Hill Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers past the Pleasant Hill School to Big Springs, following a water main valve repair.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for the entire Danese Public Service District water customers. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Horizon Lane, Needleseye Road, Echo Valley Drive, Peagram Drive, Teaberry Lane, Terry Avenue, Sabrina Lane, Lily Road and part of Duncan Road in Fayetteville. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Garden Terrace, Williams Street and Keyton including all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 20 customers on Victory Avenue in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 25 customers on Turley Road, Leonard Drive, Tudor Road and Bridge Road in South Hills. The affected area included Sissonville Drive, Morecott Drive, Pinewood Drive, Oakwood Drive, Winding Hills Drive, and Dogwood Drive.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 100 customers on Summit Drive, Grace Avenue, Clinton Avenue, and Somerset Drive in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Valley Grove Road, Basalt Drive, and Ferrell Hollow Road in Charleston.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Fitzpatrick System.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Cottage Lane, Lillyfield Lane, Dusty Lane and the 0-360 blocks of Sand Knob Road in Hinton.