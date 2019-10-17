Boil-water advisories: Oct. 18, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Kay Lane in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Benson Drive and Bruce Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for all of Glen Rogers, following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers in the Thunderbird Drive area of Georges Creek. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers in the Pinnacle Drive area of Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Country Road in the Poca area.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory customers on Dudley Road and Swan Road in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for the Veazey Street area customers in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the 2nd Street West area in St Albans.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Orchard Hill Road to Cherry Hills.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from the football field at Omar to Upper Switzer Bridge.