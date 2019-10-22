Boil-water advisories: Oct. 23, 2019

  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Stone Road, Huron Road and Cardinal Road in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on John Street in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 85 customers in the Costello Street area of Charleston, including Dayton Drive, Hillcrest, and Barber Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers at MVB Bank and St. Francis hospital MRI Department on Washington Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • The Logan Water Department has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Kroger to Shamrock, Cora and Ridgeview. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 375 customers on Myers Avenue, 18th Street to 25th Street, Dunbar Avenue and West Virginia Avenue in Dunbar.
  • The Lewisburg Municipal Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Montvue Drive and Wildwood Avenue in Lewisburg.

The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has been lifted.

Funerals Today

Browning, Doris - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Chambers, Richard - 1:30 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Duncan, Richard - 1 p.m., Brookside Ministries Church, Mt. Carbon.

Jenkins, Earl G. - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Kitchen, Barbara - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Lusk, Terry - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Older, Mary - 11 a.m., Oakwood Baptist Church, Charleston.

Price, Georgia - Noon, Sylvester Baptist Church, Sylvester.

Wade, Delmas - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville.

Wilson, Kathryn - 5 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.