Boil-water advisories: Oct. 23, 2019

water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Stone Road, Huron Road and Cardinal Road in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on John Street in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 85 customers in the Costello Street area of Charleston, including Dayton Drive, Hillcrest, and Barber Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers at MVB Bank and St. Francis hospital MRI Department on Washington Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
- The Logan Water Department has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Kroger to Shamrock, Cora and Ridgeview. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 375 customers on Myers Avenue, 18th Street to 25th Street, Dunbar Avenue and West Virginia Avenue in Dunbar.
- The Lewisburg Municipal Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Montvue Drive and Wildwood Avenue in Lewisburg.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District has been lifted.