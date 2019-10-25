Boil-water advisories: Oct. 26, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the James Street area of St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
The city of Mount Hope has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Kilsyth Road and Price Hill, including all side streets, in Mount Hope. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Cherry Lane and Poplar Drive, in Clendenin. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Rock Step Road area of Winfield. The specific area includes Falcon Lane, Little Creek Lane and portions of Rock Step Road, Bluelick Road and Morris Avenue.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Egeria System.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Odd System.
The Cottageville Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Fisher Mobile Home Park in Cottageville.
The boil-water advisory issued for the city of Mount Hope Water System has been lifted.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Pineville Municipal Water Works has been lifted.