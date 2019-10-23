Boil-water advisories: Oct. 24, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the South Hills-Adrian Road area of Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers in the South Errington Road area, in New River. The affected areas are South Errington Road, North Errington Road, Pluto Hill, Harvey Hill, Methodist Loop, Prudence Road, Prudence Loop Road, Vista Lane, Tessa Lane, Phillips Road, CB Salvage Road, Harvey Road, Harvey Baptist Church Road and Delta Road 107. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Trace Fork to Anchor Road, North Fork to Big Ugly, and Big Creek to Harts Creek. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Cottageville Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Fisher Mobile Home Park, in Cottageville, following a water main break.
WVAW has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Falcon Lane, Little Creek Lane and portions of Rock Step Road, Bluelick Road and Morris Avenue in Winfield. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
WVAW has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Loma Road, Colby Drive and Autumn Road, in Charleston.
WVAW has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on John Street, in St. Albans.
WVAW has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Stone Road, Huron Road and Cardinal Road, in South Hills.
WVAW has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Yaupon Drive, in St Albans.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Slab Fork System.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Airport System.