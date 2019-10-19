Boil-water advisories: Oct. 19, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 15 customers on Maple Street, Cedar Street, Burch Street and Elm Street in Buffalo. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Yaupon Drive in St Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Maple Street and Nutmeg Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Watts Street, Florence Drive, and Patterson Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Woodward Drive area of Charleston including Shale Drive, Robinson Hollow and Mullin Lane.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Benson Drive and Bruce Drive in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Kay Lane in Charleston.