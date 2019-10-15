Boil-water advisories: Oct. 16, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the 2nd Street West area in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers of the Slab Fork System. The advisory follows a low water tank level.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 200 customers in the McNabb Drive area in Pinch. The specific area includes South Pinch Road from Elm Street to Penny Lane, Broad Lawn Terrace, Pleasantview Drive, Hughes Drive, Mark Drive, Penny Lane, Maple Lane, McNabb Drive, Lynn Lou Drive, Olive Way, Leyland Lane, Heritage Drive, Lomax Lane, Bravado Drive and all side roads.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for approximately 125 customers on Rolling Hills Road, Rolling Hills Circle, Rolling Hills Place, Devondale Circle, Graystone Road, Meadow Road, Timberview Drive and Berkshire Place in Charleston.
The Matewan Water Works has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in Hatfield Bottom, Lobata and Sprigg.