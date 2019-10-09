Boil-water advisories: Oct. 10, 2019

Water advisories
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on U.S. 16 to Old Mill Village and Old Eccles Road, including all side streets. The notice follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Poca River Road, approximately one-half mile in each direction of the Lick Branch Road intersection; Lick Branch Road, approximately one-half mile from the Poca River Road intersection; and Pocona Lane in Poca. The advisory is follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 130 customers in the Rock Lake Drive, Kentucky Street, Ohio Street and East Avenue areas. The advisory follows a water main break.
A boil-water advisory has been issued along W.Va. 3, from the W.Va. 3/W.Va. 10 intersection to the foot of Hamlin Hill in West Hamlin. The advisory includes Bias Fork Road, Gue Hollow Road and Monday Addition. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville PSD has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the booster station to the end of Left Fork and Right Fork in Glen Fork.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Spring Street South West area of South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.