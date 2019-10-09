Boil-water advisories: Oct. 10, 2019

Water advisories

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on U.S. 16 to Old Mill Village and Old Eccles Road, including all side streets. The notice follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Poca River Road, approximately one-half mile in each direction of the Lick Branch Road intersection; Lick Branch Road, approximately one-half mile from the Poca River Road intersection; and Pocona Lane in Poca. The advisory is follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 130 customers in the Rock Lake Drive, Kentucky Street, Ohio Street and East Avenue areas. The advisory follows a water main break.

A boil-water advisory has been issued along W.Va. 3, from the W.Va. 3/W.Va. 10 intersection to the foot of Hamlin Hill in West Hamlin. The advisory includes Bias Fork Road, Gue Hollow Road and Monday Addition. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville PSD has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the booster station to the end of Left Fork and Right Fork in Glen Fork.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Spring Street South West area of South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Albright, Jo Ann - 7 p.m., Long Run Baptist Church, Sutton.

Burns, Edna - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Chambers, Clarence - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Eades, Dawn - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Higgins, Norma - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Hornsby Jr., Robert - Noon, Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

McMillion, Hymon - 11 a.m., Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, Droop.

Meeks, Kathy - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Nicholson, Shirley - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Porter III, William - Noon, Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Spencer.

Thomas, Tosha - Noon, Turley Family Cemetery, Branchland.