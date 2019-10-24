Boil-water advisories: Oct. 25, 2019

Water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers at MVB Bank and the St. Francis Hospital MRI Department, on Washington Street, in Charleston.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Costello Street area of Charleston, including Dayton Drive, Hillcrest Drive and Barber Drive.
- The City of Logan Water Department has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the areas of Kroger to Shamrock, Cora and Ridgeview in Logan.