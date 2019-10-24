Boil-water advisories: Oct. 25, 2019

Water advisories

  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers at MVB Bank and the St. Francis Hospital MRI Department, on Washington Street, in Charleston.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Costello Street area of Charleston, including Dayton Drive, Hillcrest Drive and Barber Drive.
  • The City of Logan Water Department has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the areas of Kroger to Shamrock, Cora and Ridgeview in Logan.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, October 24, 2019

Adams, Marietta - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Carpenter, Ardie - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Flowers, Doris - 1:30 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Harrison, Kevin - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Jones, Charles - 3:30 p.m., Port Amherst, Charleston.

Pauley Jr., Clayton - 10 a.m., Orchard Hill Cemetery, Sumerco.

Roy, Diane - 1 p.m., Bible Center Church, Charleston.

Short, Phyllis - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle,

Steel, Donald - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Willis, Paige - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.