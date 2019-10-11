Boil-water advisories: Oct. 12, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers in the 2nd Avenue area including 1st Avenue, 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue from E Street to C Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers in the Emerald Road area. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Briarwood Drive and all side streets, following a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Orchard Hill Road to and including Cherryhills.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Rambling Hills Road near Quick Road; Quick Road from Rambling Hill intersection to Marvin Road, Pyrite Lane, Turkey Fork, Hound Dog Lane, Boner Drive, Crossfire Road, Selah Lane, Ivory Lane, and Marvin Road in Elkview.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Spring Street South West area of South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 130 customers in the Rock Lake Drive, Kentucky Street, Ohio Street and East Avenue area in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for approximately 60 customers on Park Avenue from Kanawha Boulevard to Hall Street, Park Drive from Kanawha Boulevard to Hall Street, Kanawha Boulevard from Park Avenue to Park Drive, Simms Street from Park Avenue to Delaware Avenue, and Hall Street from Park Avenue to Delaware Avenue in West Charleston.
The Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Glen Fork Hollow area.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the Woods Street area of Ansted. The streets included were Woods Street, part of Taylor Street, Redeemer Lane, Banks Street, Dufour Street, Page Street and Firestone Drive.