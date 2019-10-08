Boil-water advisories: Oct. 8, 2019

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for the Blueroom Road area of Midway, the Valley View Street area, Ballard Street and all adjacent side streets. The advisory follows tank repair and maintenance.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Hunter Road, Jody Lane, Infantry Drive and Red Autumn Lane in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Sissonville Drive and Archibald Drive in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Paige-Kincaid Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Ingram Branch to Robson. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Delbarton Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for the town of Delbarton. The advisory stated no operator.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for Daniels Elementary to Grandview Road and all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on Park Street, Columbia Street, Washington Street SW and Pennsylvania Avenue SW in South Charleston.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Dry Hill Road to South Sand Branch Road, including all side roads.
West Virginia American Water has lifted boil-water advisory for customers on South Pinch Road, Mark Drive, Indian Creek Road, McNabb Drive, and Oakland Drive in Elkview. The included Pinch Elementary School.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers at 10 Pine Hill Road and Loudon Heights Road in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers in the Lashmeet area. Streets included are Polk Place, the 565-1528 blocks of Cabin Branch Road, the 4300-4400 blocks of Reese Harmon Ridge Road, Hillary Road, Blevin Lane, Pago Street, Clover Bottom Road, Blue Dove Street, Cornstalk Street, Aracoma Street, Arrowhead Avenue, Tomahawk Loop, and the 730-2461 blocks of Matoaka Road.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for the town of Meadow Bridge.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Mount Hope Water System has been lifted.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has been lifted.