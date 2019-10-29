Boil-water advisories: Oct. 29, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers in the Emerald Road area. The advisory follows a main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the South Hills Adrian Road area of Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 140 customers on part of Smith Creek Road and Ferrell Road in Tornado.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory or approximately 30 customers on part of Russell Drive and Rainbow Drive in Cross Lanes.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Cherry Lane and Poplar Drive in Clendenin.