Boil-water advisories: Oct. 29, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers in the Emerald Road area. The advisory follows a main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the South Hills Adrian Road area of Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 140 customers on part of Smith Creek Road and Ferrell Road in Tornado.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory or approximately 30 customers on part of Russell Drive and Rainbow Drive in Cross Lanes.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Cherry Lane and Poplar Drive in Clendenin.

Gibson Jr., Cecil - 1 p.m., Bancroft Church of God Mission.

Harless, Marlin - 2 p.m., Family Memorial Gardens, Madison.

Hill, Larry - 7 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Lewis, Marlyn - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Marcum, Ruth - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Thomas, Irma - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.