You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Boil-water advisories: Oct. 3, 2019

Boil-water advisories

water advisories

  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Benson Drive and Riverview Drive in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Shadyview Lane in Shady Spring. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Hill Street and Lore Street in St. Albans.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on 30th Street, 29th Street and 2nd Avenue in Nitro.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers in the Angel Terrace area. Streets included were Lyndale Drive and Mulberry Circle.
  • The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Groves Ford Road and the Old State Road.
  • West Virginia Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Horizon Lane, Needleseye Road, Echo Valley Drive, Peagram Drive, Teaberry Lane, Terry Avenue, Sabrina Lane, Lily Road and part of Duncan Road in Fayetteville.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Anderson, Jack - 11 a.m., Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Armstrong, Patricia - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Baker, Wayne - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Harbert Jr., Delbert - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Jarrell, Roy - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Miller, Michael -11 a.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Ray, Barbara - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Taylor, Irene - Noon, Wilson - Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Vance, Linda - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.