Boil-water advisories: Oct. 3, 2019

water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Benson Drive and Riverview Drive in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
- Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Shadyview Lane in Shady Spring. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Hill Street and Lore Street in St. Albans.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on 30th Street, 29th Street and 2nd Avenue in Nitro.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers in the Angel Terrace area. Streets included were Lyndale Drive and Mulberry Circle.
- The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Groves Ford Road and the Old State Road.
- West Virginia Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Horizon Lane, Needleseye Road, Echo Valley Drive, Peagram Drive, Teaberry Lane, Terry Avenue, Sabrina Lane, Lily Road and part of Duncan Road in Fayetteville.