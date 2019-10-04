Boil-water advisories: Oct. 5, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Jackson Street and High Street, in St Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 840 customers on South Pinch Road, Mark Drive, Indian Creek Road, McNabb Drive, and Oakland Drive, in Elkview. This includes Pinch Elementary School. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Pine Hill Road and Loudon Heights Road, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The city of Mount Hope has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Kilsyth Road and all side streets, following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers in the Lashmeet area. Streets included are Polk Place, the 565-1528 blocks of Cabin Branch Road, the 4300-4400 blocks of Reese Harmon Ridge Road, Hillary Road, Blevin Lane, Pago Street, Clover Bottom Road, Blue Dove Street, Cornstalk Street, Aracoma Street, Arrowhead Avenue, Tomahawk Loop, and the 730-2461 blocks of Matoaka Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the precautionary boil water for approximately 149 customers on Shepherd Avenue, South Street, Central Avenue, Paul Street, and Macon Street in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the precautionary boil water for approximately 20 customers on Hamilton Circle and Dudley Drive in Charleston.
The boil-water advisory issued for the Ronceverte Water System has been lifted.
The Pleasant Hill Public Service District has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers from the Smithville pump house to Williams Road, Nobe Road and Back Fork Road.