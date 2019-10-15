Boil-water advisories: Oct. 15, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 125 customers in Charleston on Rolling Hills Road, Rolling Hills Circle, Rolling Hills Place, Devondale Circle, Graystone Road, Meadow Road, Timberview Drive and Berkshire Place. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 200 customers in the McNabb Drive area in Pinch. The specific area includes South Pinch Road from Elm Street to Penny Lane, Broad Lawn Terrace, Pleasantview Drive, Hughes Drive, Mark Drive, Penny Lane, Maple Lane, McNabb Drive, Lynn Lou Drive, Acree Lane, Olive Way Leyland Lane, Heritage Drive, Lomax Lane, Bravado Drive and all side roads. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Valley Street, Hill Street and Donna Drive in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers in the Poca area including Poca Circle, Center Street and Cagney Court. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers in the Oakwood area including Jordan Place, Briar Hill, and Ridge Road and Overbrook Elementary School. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on 1st Avenue in Hometown.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 35 customers in the Emerald Road area in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers in the 2nd Avenue area including 1st Avenue, 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue from E Street to C Street in South Charleston.